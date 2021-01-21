Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
