Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

