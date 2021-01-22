Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.