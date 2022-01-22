Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
