Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.