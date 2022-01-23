 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

