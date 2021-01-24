The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
