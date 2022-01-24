 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

