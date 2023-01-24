Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.