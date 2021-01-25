Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.