Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

