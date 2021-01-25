Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcaste…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. C…