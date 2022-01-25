Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 9 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.