 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News