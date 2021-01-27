Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
