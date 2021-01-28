 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

