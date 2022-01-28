It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 9 degrees is today's l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…