Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.