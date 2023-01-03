Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.