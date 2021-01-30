Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
