Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

