 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News