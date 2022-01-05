It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
