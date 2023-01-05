Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.