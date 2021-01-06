Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. …