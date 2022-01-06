Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
