Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.