Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Carbondale area s…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
This evening in Carbondale: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!