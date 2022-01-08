 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

