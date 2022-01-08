Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across parts of Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 d…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…