Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
