Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.