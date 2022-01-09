 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

