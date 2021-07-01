The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degree…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings o…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.