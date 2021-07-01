 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

