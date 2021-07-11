Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
