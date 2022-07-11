Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.