Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…