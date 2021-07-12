The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
