The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
