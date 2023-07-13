Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
