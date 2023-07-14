The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 104. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
