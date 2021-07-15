Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.