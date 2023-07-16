Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the h…