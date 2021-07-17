The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
This evening in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pe…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. P…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.