Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.