Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
