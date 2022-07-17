Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

