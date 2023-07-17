The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the h…