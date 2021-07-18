Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

