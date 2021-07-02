Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.