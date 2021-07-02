 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News