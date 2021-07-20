Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.