Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
