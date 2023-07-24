The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.