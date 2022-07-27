The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with damaging wind and hail possible.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
