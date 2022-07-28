The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely with damaging wind and hail possible.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degr…
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…