Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.