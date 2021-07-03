Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.