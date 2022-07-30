 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

