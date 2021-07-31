 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

